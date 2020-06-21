Barbara J. Price, 89, of Rocheport, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Friendship Christian Fellowship, New Franklin, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m.

Barbara was born April 21, 1931 in McBaine, the daughter of Clella J. Smith and Mary I. (Bradshaw) Smith.

In 1949 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Carroll S. Price and to this union three sons were born: Tony, Terry and T.J. Price. Barbara cherished her roles as a wife and mother. She also served as a nanny to several wonderful children including Sarah, Rachael and Griffin.

Barbara is survived by two sons: Tony and Terry; three brothers: Carroll, Robert and Larry Smith; two sisters: Sandra Priester and Beverly Knox; ten grandchildren: Kristy, Melissa, Lisa Ann, Preston, Sterling, Debbie, Donald, Jonathan, Jeremy, Patrick; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; one son: T.J. Price; and three brothers: Donald, Clella I. and Stephen Smith.

