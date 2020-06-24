Richard Lee Aitken of Ashland passed away June 16, 2020 at Ashland Healthcare. He was 62-years-old.

Richard was born Jan. 2, 1958 in Columbia, the son of Harry and Elizabeth Safran, Aitken. He worked for Schnucks Grocery in the produce department.

Richard was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Lodge. He had the cleanest truck in town. He loved playing pool, darts, fishing and hunting mushrooms.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Oakland Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors include his son, Jameson (Ali) Aitken of Columbia; two brothers: Tim (Patsy) Aitken of Ashland and David Aitken of Quartz Site, Arizona; and one sister, Irene (Ron) Woolf of Ashland.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society in care of the family.