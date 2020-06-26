Hazel Joan “Phillippe” Pahl, of Millersburg, passed into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 81.

She was born in Rocheport on Jan. 6, 1939, the youngest of nine children to the late Bura and Mary Ellen (Reid) Phillippe. She married the love of her life, Errol Pahl, on Feb. 14, 1959.

Devoted mother of Cheryl Pardue, Cindy Quick (Tim), Randy Pahl (Tiffany) and Eric Pahl (Ellen); cherished grandmother of Kenneth Holland (Heidi), Crystal Essen (Sean), Misty Wilkerson (Jeremy), Kylie Murray, Clifton Pardue (Charlotte), Brandelynn Wisdom (Ron), Meagan Pryor (Josh), Sunny Prenger (Brady), Shaine Pahl (Cammie), Gracie Pahl (Jeff), Reece Pahl, and Parker Pahl. She was also blessed with 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and Funeral service will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Services will also be streamed live on Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Memorials may be made in her name to Millersburg Christian Church-4527 State Road J, Fulton, MO 65251 (or c/o) Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202.