Mary Kathryne Valentine, 92, of Columbia, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born January 31, 1928 in Mexico, MO to Dorsey Marvin and Mary Margaret (Chattin) Bishop who both preceded her in death. Her brothers Marvin and Robert also preceded her in death. She is survived by two younger sisters; Linda Ealey of Columbia and Martha Svingen of Boston.

Mary K married Jack Valentine in 1947 in Olathe, KS. Mary K and Jack celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017! Mary K spent most of her life in Moberly where she raised her family and was very active in the community. She was progressive in starting a recycling center in the 60s and helped create a literacy program for those in need. She also opened a popular antique shop on Rollins St. and spent many days finding and restoring antiques. Mary K treasured her Grandmother Chattin’s resplendent oil paintings, and made sure they all found good homes with family members through the years. And she supported Jack in his years of community service on the Moberly City Council and later as Mayor.

She loved playing golf with Jack and her many friends at the Moberly Country Club. A nature lover, Mary K and Jack took many long walks in Rothwell Park with their Keeshond Greta always nearby. A park bench located on the walking trail just west of the Omar Bradley statue was recently placed there in their memory. Later in life, they walked the wooded trails in Twin Lakes Park in Columbia with their Keeshonds Dolly and Abby. And even later still, Mary K used an electric mobility scooter to walk her Corgi Herman. Their two-heart shaped gravestone says it all with paw prints surrounding the name Valentine!

Also surviving are her children; Mark Valentine and wife Joyce of Bradenton, FL, Betsy Valentine Wheeler and husband Tom of Chesterfield, MO and Anne Valentine Smith and Tom Smith of Columbia, MO; six grandchildren; Marcus Rodhouse who preceded her in death in 2018 and Kris Hawley, Emily Albertson and Shan Rich, Courtney Knowles, Alyssa Schroeder, Hilary Lenzen and Brittany Valentine; thirteen great-grandchildren; Maxwell, Clara, Brady, Carter, Hayden, Jackson, Christy, Mandy, Dillon, Reese, Ella, Emery and Aiyana, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and brothers, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryne Anne.

Mary K’s faith was unwavering as she diligently studied her bible every morning. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Moberly where she was Superintendent of the Sunday School.

Services honoring and celebrating Mary K’s life will be held in a private service for family with Rev. Kim Hoover of Trinity Methodist officiating at Oakland Cemetery in Moberly.

Online condolences may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com/.