Christine Elizabeth Marshall, 73, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 12, 1947 in Columbia; the daughter of Charles and Frances (Seddon) Marshall.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
