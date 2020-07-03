Alice Neihardt Thompson began her Great Adventure on Saturday, June 27th. At the time of her passing she was a resident of the Mexico Veterans Home in Mexico, Missouri. Her children Lynn and Erica and long time personal caretaker Firehawk Warren were by her side. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Mexico Veterans Home for their special care every day and night.

Alice was born August 4, 1921 in Branson. Her parents were John G. Neihardt, poet and writer and Mona Martinson Neihardt, sculptress. Alice and her three siblings, Sigurd, Enid and Hilda, were raised in Branson. Thus began Alice’s great love of animals and the outdoors.

In 1939 Alice took ballet from Madam Cassan in St. Louis. She and her troupe of dancers performed across the United States and Mexico.

After a stint as a Navy Wave during the second World War, Alice and her family moved to Columbia to her parent’s beloved Skyrim Farm. She began Skyrim Stables in 1951. For over 40 years, she and partner, W.B. “Dick” Cook raised and trained American Saddlebreds, notably the great Stallion, Skyrim’s Bourbon Stonewall.