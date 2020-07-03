Jay Sterling Folsom, 72, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1947 in Long Beach, California; the son of John and Martha (Sullivan) Folsom.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
