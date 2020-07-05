By RS Gaw

Alice Neihardt Thompson passed away Saturday, June 27. My heart goes out to Erica, Lynn and family. She was loved by her wonderful family and many friends. I suppose that there are many in the Saddlebred world that never met Alice, but for those who spent much time in the world of Missouri Saddle Horses there was and will always only be one Alice. She was one of those people that left an unforgettable impression. The daughter of a well-known author father and a mother who was a talented sculptor and student of internationally famous artist Rodin. She was brilliant, enthusiastic, tough, gritty, tireless and unrelenting.

Alice dedicated her life to her love of horses. From her Skyrim farm north of Columbia for decades she infected others with that love. With the guidance of her friend and mentor, Uncle Dick Cook, she learned the craft of training and showing Saddlebred horses. She not only mastered the craft; Alice broke down barriers that set the stage for the women in the show ring today. Fifty years ago, she was showing her beloved stallion Skyrim’s Bourbon Stonewall in professional classes against the best male trainers of the era. She pushed into the male dominated world of professional horsemen more than two decades before Michelle brought another stallion, Skywatch, into the ring at Louisville. Alice never seemed to find a barrier that applied to her, and she set that example for anyone who wished to follow.

Alice always saw things her own way and she saw them clearly. Her enthusiasm was infectious. She brought many young people into the Saddlebred world as a result. Lessons were for everyone who wanted to learn and many did, including those who could not have afforded to be involved in any other barn. The business from her perspective should be accessible to everyone, not just those who had plenty of extra money to spend. In the days of Missouri Saddlebred Shows when there was a show every weekend within two hours of Columbia, it was possible to be a middle-class wage earner and have fun showing a gaited horse from spring through fall. Alice and Uncle Dick always had a horse that would work for anyone and they would work to help new owners to learn how to ride and afford to be a part of showing.

If you ever talked with Alice you could tell immediately how intensely and passionately she felt about horses, people and the arts that she loved. Whether it was opera, dance, horses or spiritualism, she let you know it was important. There was always a twinkle in those blue eyes and an animation from her petite dancer’s form that energized the room. Whether she was talking about a horse, her father’s writings, you could feel something there that transcended normal interactions.

The memories of Skyrim, of Alice and Uncle Dick come back to me often. The stories of horses long since passed, of horsemen from the earlier days of Missouri horse shows were always part of the conversation. I remember hearing about the way to get a horse to rack in a straight line by working them in a corn row, or teaching a naturally gaited Saddlebred to trot by riding them over poles on the ground. I can still see the magnificent Bourbon being led out of that old barn, his beautiful head atop that never-ending neck that elevated into the sky. He stayed in that old barn despite the new barn built down the hill, because “he liked it better there.” I still remember the old hackney pony stallion Lucifer and the way he could move despite his 30 plus years when he came out of his stall. Most of all I remember Alice’s laugh, and her excitement when one of the horses she had raised was doing well for someone else.

My mom and dad introduced my brother and sister and I to Alice at a young age. They bought their first show horse from them and they raised several nice colts by Bourbon. I rode my first rack on a spotted pony named High Collar who stayed with us in Moberly for a while. Our lives would not have been as wonderful without her.

You will be missed Alice Thompson, but your legacy lives on in ways that only a few today may truly understand. We were blessed to have known you. I hope you are sharing your time now with your dad (Flaming Rainbow), mom, Black Elk and Uncle Dick and riding Bourbon in a ring of greats once again.