John Howard Strom, 66, of Columbia, passed away in his home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Memorial Funeral Home (1217 Bus. Loop 70 West) in Columbia.

Born July 3, 1953 in Battlefield, Michigan to John Sr. and Carol Heinz Strom, John Howard graduated from David H. Hickman High School in 1972 and went on to obtain his Associate’s Degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. He would further his education with a degree in Computer Programming from Columbia College and begin his career as a traveling consultant shortly thereafter. In 1998, John returned to Columbia and worked in the Boone County Commissioner’s office until his 2013 retirement. His passion to be around and entertain others led him to Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services, where he has spent the last seven years as a valued member of that community.

John is survived by two children: Zach (Jana) Strom of Jacksonville, Florida and Melinda (Taurean) Williams of Centralia; brother, Gary (Kay) Strom of Hartsburg; sister, Nora (Jack) Jablonski of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Avalynn and Adalyn Strom and Jace and Inara Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis.

