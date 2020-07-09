Mary L. Ellis-Harris, 62, of Columbia, died July 5, 2020 at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

She was born Jan. 20, 1958 in Dundee, Mississippi to Luebirda Lott (Leroy Lott, deceased) and her biological father, the late Wilburt Price. She was married to Alonzo Harris, who survives.

Mary was a graduate of Sikeston High School and continued her education at the Lincoln Vocational School in Sikeston, where she earned her Certificate of Training as a Certified Dietician. She worked for many years as a lead cook in nursing homes and hospitals in the Sikeston and Columbia areas.

She attended St. John Baptist Church as a youth in Sikeston and maintained her faith as an adult.

Recently retired from the University of Missouri Culinary Department, she was excited about her retirement and spending more time with her family and traveling. She had just returned from a weekend vacation to Gulfport, Mississippi where she strolled along the beach for the first time.

Mary loved to cook, fish and feed people. She also enjoyed her social time spent at various casinos.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons: Desmond Ellis of Sedalia, Derrick Ellis and a daughter, Danika Ellis, both of Columbia, and one granddaughter, Desiree Nichole Ellis who she raised from birth; three grandsons: Demeatrius Beasley, Diangelo Ellis and Royal Samuel Ellis; one great-grandson, Jhyrere Beasley; two sisters: Sarah Davis and Shirley (Brian) Gadson; six brothers: L.C. (Florence) Shaw, Tony Shaw, Marvin Lott, Joe (Viola) Lott, Robert Lott and Steve Lott. Other survivors include a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her biological father and step-father, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, Diangelo Ellis; her grandson, Decody Lane Ellis; and an infant sister, Mary Lee Johnson.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at the Green Memorial Church of God in Christ, 113 Clayton Ave, Sikeston. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston.

Online condolences can be made at www.driverfuneralservice.com. Driver Funeral Service of Sikeston is in charge of arrangements and services.