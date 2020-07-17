Gwendolyn Maureen Stamper, daughter of Spurgeon and Clarice Naomi (Waite) Shelton, was born January 2, 1932 on the family farm near Iberia, Missouri. She departed this life Monday, July 13, 2020 in her home, at the age of eighty-eight years.

On November 18, 1950, Maureen was united in marriage to Dillard Stamper, and to this union four children were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dillard, on November 12, 1989; a son, Dillard “Dee” Stamper; a brother, Paul Shelton; and two sisters, Juanita McDowell and Martha Shelton.

Maureen is survived by her children, David Stamper of Linn Creek, Dennis Stamper, and wife Barbara, of Linn Creek, and Doyle Stamper and wife Linda, of Ulman, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Stamper Reid and husband Randy of Linn Creek,; her grandchildren, Travis Stamper, Tiffany Williams, Dallas Stamper, Deanna Walton, Dusty Stamper, Dana Stamper, April Stamper, and David Stamper; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and one on the way; a sister, Mary Smuder, of Belton, Missouri; and a brother, Larry Shelton, of Peculiar, Missouri.

Maureen grew up in the Iberia, Missouri area and was a graduate of Iberia High School. She spent her career working as a hairstylist and owned and operated Maureen’s Beauty Shop for many years.

Maureen had accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was a member of Ira Baptist Church near Eldridge.

Maureen was a talented artist and painted many beautiful pictures throughout her life. In 1950, Maureen joined the Lake of the Ozarks Square Dancers and traveled the country with her group performing at many historic venues.

Maureen was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and was a caring neighbor and friend.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Linn Creek, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to the family and left at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.