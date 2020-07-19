Jesse Marcus Leipard, 85, of Columbia, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boone Hospital.
He was born April 23, 1935 in Platte City; the son of Samuel and Lorraine (Anderson) Leipard.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
