Pete Drewery, 70-years-old, currently residing in Columbia, left this world Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 to join his family around the throne of God.

Pete is survived by Connie Drewery, his loving wife of 44 years; two sons: Jason (Jennifer) Kioh of Las Vegas, Nevada and Brian Drewery (Kenzie Cooper) of Columbia; and a daughter, Emily Drewery of Columbia. Pete also leaves behind one grandson, Dominic (JoMarie) Kioh of Fort Stewart, Georgia; two great-granddaughters; one sister, Ella (Leon) Langdon; a son, Randy Drewery; and several nieces and nephews.

Born at Whitaker Hospital in Moberly, Pete spent the majority of his life living in and around the Moberly area, graduating from Fayette High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he proudly served as an Aviation Boatswains Mate aboard the USS Intrepid from 1967-73. After honorably discharging from the service he returned home, where he married Connie in 1975.

While his naval service was arguably his favorite job, Pete led a varied career and admittedly worked alongside several wonderful people he considered friends at places such as CO-OP of Fayette, Vanderbeck Construction, Henry Hoar Cattle Co., Sunderland Lumber Co., McAlister & Sons, and Orscheln’s Farm & Home, as a mechanic and then as a truck driver for 11 years where he earned the distinguished million mile safety award.

Pete retired in 2011 (or so his wife thought). Not one to ever sit around long, Pete did not find retirement suitable and almost immediately went to work for Bob Meyers at Moberly Travel Center. He then took a position at Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia, where he worked until his passing.

Through all his career, Pete always said he was fortunate to work alongside some wonderful people.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents: Harrison (Skyball) and Blanche Drewery; a sister, Pat Wolford; a brother, James Drewery; his mother and father-in-law: Leon Sr. and Sue Lusby; and one sister-in-law, Sheila Lusby-Tomlin.

Following COVID-19 guidelines a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at the Million-Taylor Funeral Homes in Moberly. Services will be held at noon Friday, July 24 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services will be conducted by dear friend, Pastor Robert Thornton.

In lieu of flowers, Pete respectfully requested donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.