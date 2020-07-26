Jay Sterling Folsom transitioned from his earthly life on July 1, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1947 in Long Beach, California, where he grew to love surfing, fishing, family vacations in the Sierra Nevadas, collecting insects and exploring the natural world.

He graduated from California State University in 1971 with a BA in Biology. He moved with his first wife, Sandy (Hurley) Morehouse and their growing family to Portland, Oregon. There, Jay completed his BS in Medical Technology at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center. While working in the hospital laboratory, Jay developed an interest in the use of computers in the laboratory. That interest eventually led to a new career working exclusively in laboratory computer information management.

Around that time his first marriage was ending. His new career took him to labs across the country. Jay eventually resettled in Columbia after marrying Therese Butler Folsom in 1990. His love of nature, fishing, insect study and Therese kept him happy there. Jay maintained his strong family ties to his parents, siblings and daughters on the west coast and traveled often to visit them.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Folsom (Sullivan). He left many people who will greatly miss his love, practicality and sarcasm including his wife of 30 years, Therese Butler Folsom of Columbia; sister, Pam Folsom Sich of Long Beach; sister, Beverly Folsom Wiegand (Lane) of Deming, Washington; brother, James Folsom of Portland; his first wife, Sandra Morehouse (Dennis) of Hillsboro, Oregon; his daughters, Kimberly Folsom (Alejandro Tecum) of Cornelius, Oregon; Jennifer Folsom of Gresham, Oregon; Katherine Folsom of Kansas City; step-daughter, Amanda Busselman Gloriod (Patrick) of Peachtree City, Georgia. Jay taught all of his 15 grandchildren and even his nieces and nephews to fish, and they will miss him dearly.