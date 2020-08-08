LaDonna J. Moad, 71, of Gilliam, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her home.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born Jan. 26, 1949 in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Opal Mullineaux Swearingen.

She is survived by two sons: David Bishop of Sedalia, and Steven Williams of Columbia; two daughters: Lucy Reddick and Carol Reynolds, both of Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Ford of North Carolina; and a sister, Dianna Davis of Gilliam. She was preceded in death by a brother.

Ms. Moad was raised and educated in Sedalia Public Schools. She attended State Fair Community College in Sedalia, and was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia Radiology program. She had worked as an X-Ray technician, and specialized in administering MRIs and CT scans at the University of Missouri-Columbia Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, and Fitzgibbon Hospital. She moved to Gilliam in 2013 from Columbia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.