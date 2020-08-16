Winston Efton Harrison, 83, died from complications related to ALS on June 18, 2020 in Marshall.

He is survived by his first wife, Patricia Ann Harrison (divorced), and their sons Damon and Derek; his second wife Deborah Daniels (divorced), and their three children Ian, Brette, and Paige; four grandchildren; his sister, Wilda Force; and his companion, Joy Bailey.

Winston was born and raised in Pulaski County to Raleigh Earl Harrison and Wilma Carlson Harrison. He spent much of his childhood outdoors; fishing for goggle eye on the Gasconade River, getting into adventures with his favorite dog Yeller, and helping his father earn money at odd jobs and masonry. His brilliant mind and passion for science was apparent early on; he performed studies for the Future Farmers of America (FFA) to improve crop yields and went on to become Missouri Farmer of the Year.

As a young adult he was inspired by his uncle Hobbs, of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, to pursue a career in medicine. He graduated from the University of Missouri College of Medicine in 1961. He then completed an internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, a urology residency at Kansas City General Hospital and a fellowship at Roswell Park Memorial Cancer Institute. He was commissioned in the United States Air Force Reserves in 1962 and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1968.

Medicine was his life’s passion. He practiced for over 55 years, in large and small hospitals over a wide area of central Missouri, in private practice, and as President of the Moberly Surgical Center. He had a lifelong relationship with many of his patients and colleagues.

Later in life he lived in Marshall. After retiring from medicine in 2015, he found great solace being back among the rural farms and lakeside cabins of his youth. Those who knew him well will miss his sharp mind, grit and unique character — he was one of a kind. May he rest in peace.