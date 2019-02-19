If it's a day of the week, such as Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, a Democrat is announcing her/his run for the presidency.

Even though we're probably less than half of the way through the whole roster, it's time to take a look at what they are promising.

They are going to:

Fight. Unify the country. Take back democracy. Travel the high road and ignore Donald Trump. Stick it to Trump whenever possible. Rebuild a post-Trump world. Eschew big-money donors. Court Rachel Maddow. Restore the middle class, make the rich pay and help families who are rearing children, working fulltime and failing to make ends meet.

They are going to:

Restore our alliances. Combat climate change. Take back tax cuts that benefited only the wealthiest. Fix the broken immigration system. Rebuild the nation's infrastructure. Make sure those who work hard make enough to live on. Improve education so that a high school degree means something. Reduce the cost of college. Do away with voter suppression laws. Provide universal health insurance. Give parents free child care. Pass a green "new deal" to create more solar and turbine jobs and make the air cleaner.

It's going to be an excruciating two years before we vote. But it will be interesting. And here are some thoughts on why.

We will see if Trump has changed politics permanently to our detriment or if he was merely a wrong turn for the ship of state, which will get back on course to make life better for the people. Will Democrats lie, manipulate, make ridiculous promises they can't keep, just like Trump? Or will we find the occasional statesman who is willing to work hard to learn what she or he doesn't know.

Will we learn to compromise as our founders did or will those who can't get their way shut down government, storm out of the room, scream and yell and completely flummox the body politics.

We will see if it's business as usual when campaign donors and corporations, which, the Supreme Court says are people, too, give huge sums to candidates in the expectation their special interests will rule.

We will see if all the women running make a difference or whether they turn out to be as short-sighted and desperate for reelection as the men.

We will see if principles are real or just another name for Italian noodles.

We will see if Americans will be satisfied with calm, reasoned debate or demand the bombast, showmanship, vitriol on the stump and bigger-than-life, too-absurd-to-be-true circus of a con artist. Do we want "Jeopardy!" or "The Apprentice"?

We will see if Americans take voting seriously this time or are so disgusted with national politics that they elect the biggest jerk in the race or don't even bother to vote.

We will learn more about ourselves. Are we really so divided we can't function as a democracy anymore? Are we so lacking in civility that we can't work together? Has Trump so shamed us as a nation that we will act to get past our differences and start dealing with our increasingly worrisome problems?

We have been talking about crumbling infrastructure for more than a decade. But we haven't done anything major. This is beginning to impact our economy. The senseless debate over the nonexistent, never-going-to-be-built phony border "wall" has sucked the oxygen out of the room.

The Federal Reserve Bank found that 40 percent of Americans don't have $400 if they had an emergency. Nearly one out of three Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings.

One out of five Americans think they will be financially worse off next year than they are today. Some economists are predicting we will be in recession by the end of 2020.

More than 7 million Americans are behind on their car loans by 90 days or more. Without cars most people can't get to work.

Too many of us refuse to accept proven facts as truth. For example, almost 20 years ago the United States said it had eradicated measles. Today 10 states are having an outbreak. Washington state has declared a state of emergency. Too many parents are not getting their children vaccinated because they falsely believe vaccines cause autism. As a result, "vaccine hesitancy" is now one of the top ten threats to global health.

It's on us, citizens. And, yeah, it's daunting, but doable.

– Ann McFeatters is a columnist for Tribune News Service.