These are two recipes that could easily earn their spot on your family’s meal rotation. Both are comfort food meals that are easy on your time and your budget.





Pork Cutlets with Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce



My love of mustard is legendary. I don’t care what kind either. Sweet, honey, hot, spicy, dijon, coarse grain, Creole — I love them all. You can serve these beautiful cutlets over rice, noodles, couscous or just as they are in all their deliciousness. I added about a tablespoon of honey to the sauce just to sweeten it slightly. Feel free to omit or add more as your tastes vary.

• 1 package pork tenderloin (about 2 pounds), cut into 1/2-inch thick rounds

• 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

• 1/4 cup sliced shallots

• 1/3 cup chicken broth

• 4 tablespoons heavy cream

• 3 tablespoons capers, drained

• 2 to 3 tablespoons coarse-grained Dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Place sliced pork (one piece at a time) between two sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, flatten pork rounds slightly to half-inch thickness. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Using a large skillet, sauté in butter or olive oil over medium heat until browned and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate.

Add shallots to skillet and stir for 1 minute. Add chicken broth and cream. Boil until sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon, stirring up all those flavorful browned bits on the bottom of the skillet, about 3 to 5 minutes. Mix in capers and mustard. Taste the sauce and add honey, if desired. Return the pork to sauce. Simmer to heat through.

*An additional note: Instead of pounding these cutlets out to a half-inch, you also can use thin, boneless, breakfast-style pork chops. Adjust cooking time accordingly if you use thicker pieces of pork. An added helpful hint here, DOUBLE the sauce. You can thank me later.



Ultimate Slow Cooker Pork Cutlets with Gravy



By taking a few minutes before you rush out the door in the morning, your dinner will be almost ready to eat when you return home in the evening. Yes, only four ingredients!

• 2 pounds cubed pork cutlets

• 1 can Golden Mushroom Soup

• 1 can chicken broth

• 1 envelope Lipton Onion Soup Mix

Set the slow cooker on high.

Whisk the soup, broth and onion soup mix together in a medium bowl. Put a small amount in the bottom of the crock pot and then layer half the pork cutlets, half the remaining soup mixture and then the remaining pork.

Pour the remaining soup mixture on top and add a few grinds of black pepper.

Let cook on high for 4 to 5 hours or low for 6 to 8 hours.

If you want to thicken the gravy, add a few tablespoons of self-rising flour to a small bowl along with a few tablespoons of water. Whisk together and pour into the liquid and allow to cook another 20 or 30 minutes or so.

Serve over rice, mashed potatoes or egg noodles. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

-- Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.