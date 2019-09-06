In the early 1990s, I served as a doctor for a company that manufactured tools. I treated injured workers and taught monthly safety classes. When this position was initiated, the company assigned their safety officer as my contact person.

In my experience safety officers varied. Some were very experienced and had degrees in occupational health and safety and were experts at state and federal rules. Others were simply employees who could stand up in front of everyone and read a safety memo without passing out from the fear of public speaking. This company contact was the latter.

Unfortunately, it was not long before the working relationship between the safety officer and I became strained. He had no health training beyond basic first aid and CPR, yet he diagnosed every injured employee.

During safety classes he would constantly interrupt. He would start with “May I interject here?” or “Allow me to expand upon what you are saying.” He would then talk at length about whatever had popped into his mind.

He drove me crazy and we had more than one discussion about him becoming more of a student and less of a health care provider and instructor. I gave him several examples of his diagnoses and instructions being wrong and how that interfered with the goals for the safety programs. It was in one ear and out the other. I had never met anyone who was so unaware of his own limitations and so sure of his genius.

One day I was leaving the factory, and he happened to be driving in front of me. He had a bumper sticker on his car that read, “Life is hard if you are stupid.” My immediate thought was, “Life is hard if you are stupid but even harder if you are stupid and you don’t know it.” It sounds mean but it is true.

Years later, I encountered a similar situation. I took a job as the head of clinics in a teaching institution. Not long after I started, I realized I had inherited a doctor on my staff who was terrible. To make things worse he was lazy.

He was shocked when I fired him. Despite being reminded of multiple errors, uncompleted tasks and past write-ups, in his mind, he was the best of the best. Here was another person completely unaware of his own limitations and so sure of his genius.

I have thought a lot about these situations over the years. It came up again this past weekend. I was listening to a National Public Radio (NPR) program, "This American Life."

Apparently, what I am describing has a name, the “Dunning-Kruger” effect. Dunning and Kruger are psychologists who studied student perceptions of how well they performed on tests.

In their studies, students were given tests and immediately afterwards, before results were available, were asked how they felt they performed. Findings showed that there were typically some students who initially felt they had performed better than average and ended up with very low scores but still claimed they performed well.

Their confidence usually remained high regardless of any evidence contrary to their actual performance. This was true even to the point where a student gave a professor the opportunity to confess that the answers to the questions the professor had written were wrong.

In 1943, psychologist Abraham Maslow described a similar situation in his Hierarchy of Needs, unconscious incompetence. This is a person who, “Does not know what he does not know.”

The difference between Dunning and Kruger’s effect and Maslow’s unconscious incompetence probably lies in acceptance. A person exhibiting the Dunning-Kruger effect has difficulty accepting his incompetence. A person exhibiting unconscious incompetence has the opportunity to move to the next phase of the hierarchy, conscious incompetence.

I can hear some of you saying as you read this, “This describes my boss,” or “This describes half the people I work with.” Ha!

The truth is, at times, we all suffer from temporary versions of the Dunning-Kruger effect. The key to these occurrences being “temporary” is our eventual realization we have no idea what we are doing in some areas.

For example, for the first few years of marriage I thought I really understood my wife. Oh, what an idiot I was.

Another example involves parenting. Once, one of my sons took his bird to school for pet day. He did such a good job presenting the bird and discussing the life of its species that his principal called the next day to compliment his performance. He actually called. “Yep,” I thought, “Got this parenting thing down.”

The day after that, my son openly peed on the playground during recess. The principal called that day, too.

Back to understanding my wife. By the time of my son’s deeds, I had learned enough to understand that I must attribute his first deed to my wife’s side of the family and… his second deed to my side.

Dr. K. Jeffrey Miller is a chiropractor at Missouri Orthopedic Institute and the author of “The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction: 50 Activities for Creating a Positive Outlook.” His column publishes the first Friday of each month.