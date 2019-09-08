For years, advocates have been trying to get the Missouri General Assembly to approve Medicaid expansion. Under terms of the Affordable Care Act, the federal government would pay 90 percent of the cost. Expansion would allow reimbursement for more than 200,000 currently uninsured people who under law must be given emergency care, regardless.

The resulting financial burden threatens emergency services, particularly in rural Missouri, where several hospitals have closed since 2010.

A coalition of supporters has launched a petition campaign to put the issue on the 2020 ballot, making Missouri the 37th state to approve expansion. To be so late in the game is not a mark of positive distinction, but supporters are happy they finally have a chance to take an overdue initiative.

Since Missouri became one of the reddest of red states, Republicans have successfully promoted an aura of budget restraint that borders on the irrational. In the case of Medicaid expansion, they have argued we can’t trust the federal government to continue its subsidy, putting the state soon at risk of having to increase its 10 percent share. This paranoid notion has denied emergency health care compensation for thousands of our most needy citizens and their health care providers.

Since our solons are unwilling to do the right thing, it’s up to us constituents.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Young people are pessimistic about the political system, with 57 percent of Americans ages 15 to 34 saying they doubt that people of different political views can work together. Seventy percent of that age group calls the current political climate dysfunctional, while only 10 percent see American politics positively. Seventy-nine percent of these young people believe their generation could do a better job of leading the country.

MTV/Associated Press