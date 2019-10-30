Earlier this month, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture celebrated its 10th annual Harvest Hootenanny. This event took place at CCUA’s Urban Farm and brought together a wide range of partners and community members to celebrate a successful growing season. Nearly 11 years ago, we asked the owners of an empty lot, Mark and Carol Stevenson, if we could access the site, just north of downtown. With their support, this once vacant space has since been transformed into a vibrant education-focused, veggie-producing pocket of our city. In many ways, Mark and Carol Stevenson are the unsung heroes of CCUA. In fact, across the country the generosity of vacant lot-owners like Mark and Carol are critical to the urban agriculture movement. As owners of our 1.3-acre Urban Farm, Mark and Carol have generously supported CCUA’s gardening and educational programs that take place onsite and throughout the community. Without the land we couldn’t grow. Without the land, we couldn’t teach. Without the land, we couldn’t organize and prepare the activities which take place throughout Columbia.

In addition to CCUA’s Urban Farm, Mark and Carol own five empty lots in Columbia that host community gardens for the Community Garden Coalition. Some of these gardens have been growing for over 15 years. Mark and Carol always tell us how happy it makes them to support Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and the Community Garden Coalition because of all the opportunities these gardens provide to people in this community. For them it is great to see these vacant pieces of land be utilized and turn into a beloved community resource.

Access to land is one of the key base-line needs that farmers and gardeners need. CCUA has been operating at the Urban Farm since 2010. Back then, we paid our rent in tomatoes and eggs. Today we’ve graduated to covering the property tax. Mark and Carol have been vital to the success of CCUA. Their commitment of the land has enabled our non-profit to grow and thrive.

We see Mark and Carol as our partners. CCUA would not be where it is without them. If you think about it, both CCUA and the Stevensons are getting a good deal out of the partnership. Mark and Carol don’t have to pay someone to mow the grass or pickup trash that vacant lots tend to collect. They can rely on CCUA to keep the property looking nice. With our insurance policy covering the activities that occur on the site, that relieves some liability from Mark and Carol. The Urban Farm also happens to be adjacent to other rental properties owned by Mark and Carol. In terms of neighborhood aesthetic, a vibrant Urban Farm is much better than a vacant lot, making their adjacent rental homes more desirable to potential renters and raising their property values. Attention vacant lot owners, let gardeners use your space, it really is a win-win!

All of this to be said, CCUA would not be where it is today without the support of Mark and Carol Stevenson. Over the last ten years, their generosity has helped produce tens of thousands of pounds of food for this community and educated tens of thousands of people! In fact all these accomplishments have led us to need a larger site. Next year CCUA’s base of operations will transition from the Urban Farm to the new Agriculture Park. Now that we’re moving to the bigger, super-exciting Agriculture Park, does this mean that all of the hard work put into the Urban Farm will go away? No. We want the Urban Farm to continue to produce food and educate the community. So much work has been poured into this site, and the systems that keep it running. So, last year we began to search for partner organizations who wanted to use the Urban Farm as a part of their programming. Today, we’re happy to announce that CCUA has entered into a partnership with the Truman VA Hospital. Starting in spring of 2020, we will begin hosting programs at the Urban Farm to support Veterans in mid-Missouri. More details will be released at a 10 a.m ribbon cutting ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The ceremony will include remarks from the partners, details about the project, light refreshments and farm tours. All are welcome to attend.

Billy Polansky is executive director of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.