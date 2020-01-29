Finally, we’ve made it to the year 2020. In movies and TV, I feel like the year 2020 would be used as some distant future with flying cars and robot assistants. While some of those futuristic predictions are true (think hoverboards, robot vacuum cleaners, voice-activated homes), 2020 doesn’t really feel like the future to me.

In reality a lot of our society and our daily activities are trending towards ways of the past. In many ways, moving backwards is bad. However, when it comes to eating, perhaps moving backwards is what we need.

After World War II, Americans began to rely more and more on pre-processed and convenience foods. These were the foods of the future. As with many advances in science, we’ve come to learn that not all improved products are good for our health (think lead paint and asbestos in our homes). Over time we’ve learned that many of these foods of the future are bad for our health. In fact, for the first time in the last 70 years, we’re seeing life expectancy drop in the United States. Studies find that a major factor contributing towards this drop in life expectancy is diet-related diseases. How can we look to the ways of the past to move forward in improving our health?

The health impacts of our food habits over the last 70 years are well-known, and people are now reassessing their food choices. Today we are seeing a food renaissance, where we are going back to the food traditions of our grandparents and great-grandparents. Eating whole foods, cooking meals from scratch at home, buying fresh meat and vegetables at farmers markets, and growing more of what we eat in our backyards. Urban agriculture may sound like a new idea — however, people have grown food where they live for thousands of years; it’s an old idea really.

2020 marks the 10th year of Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s Opportunity Gardens Program. It started in 2011 as a pilot project with PedNet and Columbia Housing Authority. It was an innovative idea to work with families living in public housing and help them start vegetable gardens at their home, and mentor them through the challenges that beginning gardeners face. It is completely free to participating families.

That first year we enrolled 12 families living in public housing. The program has evolved and is no longer limited to people who live in public housing. As of today, OG (as our staff affectionately call it) has trained over 300 families to become self-sufficient home gardeners. Home gardening is a healthy family activity that moves families towards independence, and (when done right) produces fresh vegetables for almost no money. When families are empowered with these skills, they can continue gardening after they graduate the program.

Opportunity Gardens is a three-year home gardening mentor program for people living with low income. We meet families where they are, help design the perfect garden for each family, and then bring all the necessary tools and equipment, soil, plants, and seeds to empower families to reach their goals. Each family’s experience is different. In the Opportunity Gardens Program, you get out of it what you put into it, with support from CCUA along the way.

Research shows that families who garden are more likely to eat vegetables. Duh, right. But even the smallest backyard garden can improve the food choices we make. The experience of growing one tomato plant on your balcony makes you more likely to buy a tomato at the farmer’s market or grocery store, when your plant isn’t producing. The smallest garden can change how a family views fresh food. It can make a family comfortable with preparing meals with fresh food. I think for some people an interest in healthy food can lead to gardening. But what often happens in the Opportunity Gardens Program, is that gardening is leading to an interest in healthy foods. Healthier people spend less money on health care.

We’ve noticed with our Opportunity Gardens that it gets neighbors talking, it gets people outside, and gardening creates ownership of spaces and neighborhoods. Participants in our programs who sometimes have little else in common make connections based on gardening and food. New gardens tend to pop up in clusters. When a new garden is built we often get an application from a neighbor or family member who saw the garden and wants to grow their own. Gardening in plain sight inspires others to grow their own food and eat fruits and vegetables.

We’ve come to learn that gardens grow more than food — they grow community. Home gardens and community gardens are creating stronger connections between community members. Residents have a larger sense of belonging and they are fostering pride in where they live. Gardening can improve the physical environment of neighborhoods and improve people’s lives.

To be a part of the program this year, submit an application now at bit.ly/opportunity-gardens.

Billy Polansky is executive director of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.