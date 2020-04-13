Iran’s clerical leadership has not been able to make its lies keep pace with the reality of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran. Meanwhile, state disinformation reinforces the pervasive lack of trust that had already taken root among the Iranian people. And according to a leading Iranian dissident group, this fatal brew of state cover-up, incompetence and negligence has already caused thousands of deaths among Iranians.

A recently-published report by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) found that upwards of 27,000 people in 267 cities have died from the infection, while the number of non-fatal cases reached well into the tens of thousands.

The discrepancy between these figures and the regime's official statistics is staggering – so much so that even if the NCRI’s reporting is only half accurate, it would be almost impossible to imagine that Tehran’s official estimates are being offered in earnest.

The NCRI has traditionally been a reliable source of information. Its main constituent group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI-MEK), maintains an expansive intelligence network inside Iran, which was responsible for exposing key features of Iran’s clandestine nuclear program in 2003.

Its reporting on the coronavirus has been generally corroborated by other activist groups and Iranian citizens, including medical professionals with direct experience of a pandemic that has been severely downplayed by regime authorities.

The NCRI report points to specific accounts of the infection spreading within a dozen different Iranian prisons. In many cases, political prisoners’ requests for furlough are being ignored. Worse still, prisoners of different types are being housed together and shuffled among different wards, in what could easily be regarded as a deliberate effort to promote the spread of infection.

This is made all the more noteworthy – and all the more relevant to the NCRI’s references to political costs for the outbreak – when one considers that Iran’s population of political prisoners currently includes untold numbers of young men and women who were arrested during a nationwide uprising last November.

Among those Iranians who helped to bring about two nationwide uprisings in two years, there isn’t likely to be much faith in the regime’s information. And as its efforts to cover up the entire coronavirus outbreak are systematically contradicted by independent reporting and activist intelligence-gathering, the regime can only expect to come under more domestic scrutiny in the days ahead.

This is significant in its own right. It could even be a precursor to yet another wide-ranging protest. But within the repressive atmosphere of Iran, domestic scrutiny can only have so much of an effect on its own. If Iranians are to effectively counteract the regime’s coronavirus disinformation or safeguard Iranian political prisoners against the weaponization of medicine, then they will likely require international support.

Fearful of more public anger, and despite knowing about the spread of the virus in Iran, regime officials deliberately misled the public to prevent the outbreak from impacting orchestrated Feb. 11 anniversary festivities and the Feb. 21 sham parliamentary elections..

For that reason, it is vitally important for Western powers and human rights defenders to pay attention to the information being offered to them by the likes of the NCRI.

The correct policy is not to give in to the regime's campaign to win lifting of sanctions, but rather to pressure the regime to unleash the available resources that belong to the Iranian. Any assistance should be provided directly to the World Health Organization.

The Iranian people and the international community will be well-positioned to follow the advice of NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi by compelling the Iranian regime "to make public all the facts and figures regarding COVID-19" and then proceed to "take urgent action to save the lives of the prisoners, and prevent a major humanitarian catastrophe."

If Tehran's lies and crimes go unanswered, the situation will only get worse, and not just for the Iranian people.

Kasra Nejat, a resident of St. Louis, is president of the Iranian American Cultural Association of Missouri, a member of the Organization of Iranian American Communities in the U.S.(OIACUS).