Statues of Andrew Jackson need to remain in place

To the editor:

Jackson County Executive Frank White has joined the hysteria of destroying historical statues, namely President Andrew Jackson.

Andrew Jackson was born in 1767 in Waxhaw County, between North and South Carolina. His parents were poor immigrants from Ireland. His father died before he was born. At 13 years he was an orderly in the American Revolution. He and a brother were captured by the British. A British officer slashed him with a sword for refusing to clean an officer’s boots, leaving a permanent scar. He was the only member of his family to survive the war. His mother died, leaving him an orphan at the age of 14.

Despite a meager frontier education, Jackson studied law and began a successful career in politics. He served as a representative of Tennessee, later as a senator and judge. He married Rachel Donelson Robards and acquired a plantation in central Tennessee. Rachel was noted for her deep religious piety.

He was appointed major of the Tennessee militia in 1813, then as major general in the Regular Army. He led an overwhelming victory against the British at the Battle of New Orleans. He served as governor of Florida before returning to Tennessee as a Senator. He became the seventh president of the United States in 1828 and again in 1832, due to his popular status as a war hero.

His wife, Rachel, died December 22, 1828, after Andrew was elected, but before he was inaugurated.

Andrew reorganized the Democrat Party and was its leader. He was the first U.S. President not born into a rich family. He was a successful general in war. He did not have a college education. He stood for the common man, people who worked hard and did not have a lot of money.

Keep the statues where they are!

Annette Davis, Independence

President Trump offers very little to the office

To the editor:

What you do and do not see is what you see and why you can see right through Trump.

In responding to a website question, "Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?" an articulate and witty English writer, Nate White, wrote that "Trump appears to Brits and masses of others to be a clanking and clattering pile of bare bones devoid of readily expected human qualities of flesh and fealty:

"A few things spring to mind. Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instances, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace – all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed."

Sam Osborne, West Branch, Iowa