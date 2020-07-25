A new world has emerged for old white people like me. Time was when we struggled in grade school to learn that Christopher Columbus discovered America. We even learned the names of his ships. Officials in cities like Chicago erected statues honoring the explorer’s exploits.

Now, successor people in charge are removing those edifices as latter-day protesters clamor for their denigration as symbols of the havoc wreaked by Columbus and his men as they mistreated aboriginal residents of the Americas. It was a precursor of the way latter-day white European settlers would deal with Native Americans as we established the New World at the expense of the Old.

Is this nothing more than historical evolution or the natural political order of things? Makes one think of the adage: "Nothing is permanent except change." I think in the long run the adage will prove the more durable.

Recently the mayor of Chicago ordered removals of two Columbus statues from longstanding spots within her city environs. I’d hate to bet on their replacement anytime soon. At about the same time, University of Missouri putative Chancellor Mun Choi preserved the Columbia campus statue of one of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, which has come under fire. I side with Choi because Jefferson also represented the epitome of our national principle, including the abiding dictum that "all men are created equal." However, Jefferson also owned slaves, and that transgression is likely to prevail in the long run, after my tenure and Choi’s are over.

Meanwhile, what are we contemporaries to do? Our best bet, I think, is to express reasonable arguments for the status quo where we find them, and after that avoid helping drive all of us nuts trying to resolve the long-term problem overnight. Later-day political operatives of the moment will take over and make decisions beyond our ken. We will have long since given up our positions at the table. We might have certain degrees of influence today but, shall we admit, it is fleeting, and we might not even be right in the long run. Is there a right or wrong in today’s decisions of the type being made by Choi and the Chicago mayor?

With that imponderable I leave you to wrestle with the unknown, continuing to bet on the adage favoring change, but not having the slightest inkling whether I will prove accurate.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Society has discovered discrimination is the best social weapon by which one may kill men without any bloodshed.

Hannah Arendt