Tolton went into Friday night’s semifinal round of the 89th MSHSAA Wrestling Championships with four grapplers whose chances at a state championship were still intact.

The Trailblazers will head into Saturday’s Class 1 championship matches at Mizzou Arena with half of those athletes one win away from standing atop the podium.

Montgomery Mills fought through a bloody nose and lip to defeat Versailles' Riley Rademann 7-2 and advance to the 195-pound championship.

And if Teague Travis was feeling any lingering pain from a broken ankle, he sure hasn’t shown it since returning from injury.

The Tolton sophomore hasn’t lost since getting back on the mats and looked dominant in his 132-pound state semifinal victory against Knob Noster’s Conner Johnston — securing his spot in the championship bout by pinning his opponent in 90 seconds.

“This one’s a lot better — it’s a bigger stage, the ankle’s better, I’m not thinking about it as much,” Travis said after his win about his state experience since returning from injury. ... “Last year was a little more intense. I had to focus a lot more and now it’s just fun. I can focus on winning.”

Tolton head coach James Williamson wasn’t surprised by Travis’ victory.

“Even though he’s an underclassman, he’s by far the most experienced, mature — he’s a veteran,” Williamson added. “He’s very wise. He was above his years his freshman year, he was ahead of the game. He’s a real leader. He can take some good kids and make them better. He’s a great kid to have in the room.”

Mills will wrestle his last match in a Tolton uniform against Steve Elwell from Knob Noster. The two train together in the offseason.

Mills had to deal with three extra stoppages during his semifinal so doctors could clean the blood off of him, his opponent and the mat.

“I try to finish whatever I need to do as quick as possible,” Mills said. “I mean, it’s a little easier said than done. ... I don’t like wrestling matches where my opponent can have a chance to get rested again. I tend to work better the longer a match goes on because I’m able to wrestle at my pace, which forces others to go really quick."

Travis will face Polo’s Wyatt Segar with a state title on the line Saturday afternoon.

Mills and Travis will be looking to continue Tolton’s streak of having a state champion each year of its existence. Travis is also looking to become the fourth Trailblazer to win state titles during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“He stacks up nicely with those guys,” Williamson said about Travis. “His story is yet to be told — it looks bright.”

Williamson said his focus with Travis heading into the final is to make sure he and his ankle are feeling good.

“I know the technique is there. I know the attitude is there,” Williamson said. “It’s just making sure that all those little ligaments and tendons and the science is all working.”

Tolton’s Wyatt Cooley lost his 126-pound semifinal match to Marceline’s Colton Fisher, while Trailblazers heavyweight junior Monroe Mills was pinned by New Madrid County’s Jartavias Maltbia.

Tolton’s Connor Fogue lost twice after winning his opening-round match on Thursday to become the second Trailblazer eliminated from the tournament.

>> HARRELL ADVANCES: Belle Harrell wasn’t kidding.

After Thursday’s quarterfinal victory in which she pinned her opponent in the second period, the Hickman standout said she wasn’t thrilled with her performance — knowing nerves may have taken over.

Harrell said the nerves didn’t go away in her semifinal against Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller, but she didn’t show it. She secured her place in the 121-pound final against Waynesville’s Justice Seely by picking up a pin in 41 seconds.

“I need to realize that this is state, I don’t need to play around with them,” Harrell said about her mindset going into Saturday's match against Seely. “I need to go in there confident and just get it done as fast as I can.”

Harrell has the lone opportunity at becoming Columbia’s first female state wrestling champion.

“That’s a huge statement for the city of Columbia, but at the same time, a huge statement for Belle for all the work that she’s put in,” Hickman head coach Dan Pieper said. “She’s got a lot of talent, she puts a lot of summer work in. She deserves to be where she’s at.”

>> HALLSVILLE’S HUDDLESTON WINS: Andrew Huddleston has made the most of his third state tournament opportunity.

The Hallsville junior defeated Adrian’s Cole Ritter to advance to the 138-pound championship in Class 1 where he’ll face Wade Raeman from Whitfield.

“It feels amazing, especially from going my freshman year and sophomore year without even placing, and now I'm in the state championship match,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston’s match against Ritter was close throughout, but a late-third-period takedown secured his place in the final.

“We went in with the idea that he’s as good as anybody in his bracket,” Hallsville head coach David Nugent said about Huddleston. “He’s confident in his abilities. He doesn't try to wrestle outside himself. He knows what works for him and he doesn’t try to do anything more than that. When you watch Andrew wrestle, he's not necessarily a flashy wrestler. You could call him a simple wrestler, but he does it well enough that people can’t stop him.”

>> CPS GIRLS BOW OUT: All but one Columbia female was eliminated from the state championships Friday.

Battle’s Taylor Reed and Anyha Cain lost their first-round wrestlebacks, as did Hickman’s LeBria Cook.

Rock Bridge’s Anna Stephens ended her freshman season at 28-5 with a second-round wrestleback defeat to Osage’s Alana Douglas.

Hickman’s Julia Quan advanced to the Friday night session, but got pinned in the second period of her third-round wrestleback against Washington’s Allison Meyer.

>> OTHER MID-MISSOURI BOYS RESULTS: The Hickman boys' last remaining wrestler, 106-pound Ethan Barr, was eliminated Friday after Park Hill’s Cael Keck defeated him 10-0. The Kewpie freshman finishes his first season of high school wrestling with one victory at the state tournament, however.

Battle’s Jackson Shea lost on Friday to Blue Springs’ Korbin Shepherd and Carthage’s Tanner Russow, and teammate Devin York ended the Spartans’ hopes of having a medalist as he was pinned by North Kansas City’s Xavier Doolin.

Missouri commit and Neosho senior Braxton Barnes defeated Colby Benge of Warrensburg to advance to the 145-pound final in Class 3.

Rock Bridge’s Marquis McCaster barely lost his third-round wrestleback 6-5 to Dawson Javier of Lindbergh.

