ST. PETERS, Mo. – Heading into her final high school swim meet, Shaedyn Read wanted to go out with a bang.

The Blue Springs senior standout did just that with a second-place finish in Friday’s finals of the 500-yard freestyle in the Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“What I wanted to do my senior year was top three and I did that, so that was really exciting,” Read said. “I’m really excited to graduate on that note.”

The Wildcats compiled 79 points to finish 11th in the Class 2 team standings, which was just one spot off of last year’s 10th-place finish. Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South finished back-to-back in the team standings. On the strength of their divers, the Broncos scored 32 points to take 20th, while the Jaguars tallied 21 points to tie St. Teresa’s Academy for 21st.

Read’s runner-up finish was the highlight of the meet for Blue Springs. She finished fourth in the event last year with a time of 5 minutes, 8.23 seconds. She was just off that time this year with a 5:08.63, but still improved by two places.

“I started coaching her the first day I walked out on the pool deck to actually be a coach. That was about five or six years ago,” Wildcats coach Kevin Bigham said of Read. “I saw how much talent she had and drive and she had all the intangibles you need to be a great swimmer. It’s just awesome to see all her hard work pay off.”

Blue Springs sophomore Annemarie Rehbein was the only other area individual to swim in a championship final Friday. She swam a time of 1:08.15 to claim seventh place in the 100 breaststroke, an event she placed fifth in as a freshman.

“I didn’t improve my time, but to be able to remain top eight and compete with all those really, really good swimmers, was good,” Rehbein said. “And I did move up (from eighth in the preliminaries), so that was also good.”

Blue Springs South’s lone individual point-producing swimmer was junior Anna Zweerink, who finished 15th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.73.

“I was just excited to make it back into the finals this year. I got 15th this year where I got 16th last year, so I was really excited about that,” she said. “My goal for senior year is I would love to be able to try and push it into the top eight. We’ll see if it happens, but I just want to get my time better.”

The Jaguars also got team points from their 13th-place 200 free relay team of Zweerink, junior Regi Hecker, senior Gabby Fournier and freshman Kennedy Hecker and their 16th-place 400 free relay team of Regi Hecker, Fournier, sophomore Maelyn MacLean and Zweerink.

The Wildcats also had two relay teams compile points, as their 200 medley relay was 11th and their 400 free relay had an all-state seventh-place finish. The 200 medley featured Rehbein, junior Jenna Wright and seniors Gracie Lefholz and Carson Ludwig. The 400 free team consisted of Read, Ludwig, Rehbein and Wright.

“We were seeded ninth before (prelims) yesterday, so it was kind of iffy and we didn’t know for sure where we would be sitting,” Read said of the 400 free relay. “And then yesterday, we were looking at the board saying, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re gonna make it.’ I’m really proud of us for moving up a spot.”

Area divers fared well in the Class 2 one-meter diving competition on Thursday evening, finishing 2-4-6 to grab three of the eight medal positions.

Lee’s Summit North junior Annie McCord finished second with a total of 405.10 points (Staley junior Ella McMahon won the title with a record-setting 481.50 points). Broncos sophomore Annica Valmassei was fourth with 385.55 points. And Blue Springs junior Katie Garten grabbed sixth place with 360.40 points.

Three more area divers advanced to the finals, as Blue Springs South senior Autumn Campbell finished 10th (322.80), Blue Springs South sophomore Giuliana Biscari was 15th (311.55), and Blue Springs sophomore Shayla Aten placed 16th (288.90).

CLASS 1: The first state swimming qualifier for Grain Valley narrowly missed a second-day swim.

Junior Rachel Turpin finished five spots away from qualifying for the consolation finals in the 100-yard butterfly in the Class 1 state preliminaries Friday afternoon. She finished 21st in a time of 1:03.44.

Three divers will compete for the Eagles Saturday.