The Missouri softball team stayed hot on day two of the Citrus Blossom Classic in Orlando, beating UMass 5-0 courtesy of a complete-game shutout from junior Nalani Scates, followed by a 9-1 win over Iowa as senior Madi Norman struck out a career-high 10 batters.

Senior first baseman Kolby Romaine was a force at the plate for the Tigers in both games, going a combined 4-for-7 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Scates got the third win of her career and registered a career-high six strikeouts against UMass. Sophomore third baseman Kim Wert collected two hits against the Minutewomen, while sophomore shortstop Brooke Wilmes continued her consistency at the plate with two RBIs.

It seemed as if the Tigers (7-2) were going to have to win a defensive game against UMass, as they only held a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.

Then the offense woke up.

Wilmes fired a triple to deep center field, which would bring the speedy pair of Delaney McDannold and Callie Martin across to make it a four-run game. Junior outfielder Gabby Garrison then singled, bringing in Wilmes to put the game away.

Just like in game one, the Tigers were able to take control late against Iowa.

Romaine stepped to the plate and opened the floodgates. Her three-run, fifth-inning home run upped the score to 4-0 and upped the Tigers' confidence in a six-run frame.

Senior outfielder Regan Nash had a bounce-back game, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Wert hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to help the Tigers run-rule the Hawkeyes.

"It's amazing how much better we are when we don't chase pitches," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. "I thought you could see the difference clearly between games one and two. In game one, we played outside ourselves and were chasing balls all over the place. In game two, we only swung at pitches we liked, and it showed."

Missouri is scheduled to play rival Kansas at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The game can be streamed on FloSoftball.