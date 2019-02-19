With the game on the line and the visiting Lee’s Summit North Broncos trying desperately to overcome a disastrous night at the free throw line, Blue Springs South freshman Seneea Bevley took the game into her own hands.

Minutes into overtime of a 41-41 Suburban Big Six contest, Bevley scored a tiebreaking 3-pointer and hit 3-of-5 free throws to lead host South to a 50-46 victory.

When asked about his freshman standout, South coach Kory Lower grinned.

“It’s kind of interesting,” Lower said after South improved to 14-10 and 6-3. “At the shootaround, the girls were talking about their emotions. All of a sudden, they were talking about crying and how many times they cried a day or cried in a week.

“Seneea was just looking at them like what were they talking about. She said, ‘I can’t remember the last time I cried.’ She’s just emotionless out on the court, and that is something that makes her such a great young player.

“You watch her and can’t tell if we’re up by 20 or down by 20. Look at tonight – she had six points in the first quarter and then scored six in overtime – and finished with 12 points. She was the same whether she was scoring or not scoring. And she’s so young. The next three years could be very special with her on the team.”

Bevley seemed a bit surprised when asked about her rock-solid composure with the game on the line.

“This isn’t the first big game I’ve played in,” the 5-foot-6 guard said, matter of factly. “I’ve played in a lot of (AAU) big games, and I want the ball in my hands. When I hit that 3-point shot (in overtime) I just knew it was going in.

“And even though I misses two free throws in overtime, I made the ones we really needed.”

Following her 3-point basket, that made it a 47-44 game at the 3:02 overtime mark, she was fouled. She hit both free throws to extend South’s lead to 49-44. The Broncos could manage just one more basket over the final 1:18 of the overtime period.

But Broncos coach Tricia Lillygren didn’t want to talk about overtime.

“Our free throw shooting said it all,” said Lillygren, whose Broncos (4-17, 2-7) shot just 4 of 17 from the line. “You can’t shoot 27 percent from the free throw line against a good team like South – or any team, for that matter – and expect to win.

“We have four wins this season, and I can’t tell you how many games we’ve been in like this one. We’ve lost a lot of games by four or so points – and all you have to do is look at our free throw shooting.”

The loss took away the importance of a big night by senior guard Anija Frazier, who had 16 first-half points and finished with 26, including three in overtime.

“Anija is a game changer,” Lower said. “We didn’t have anyone close to 26 points, but we found a way to win.”

Lauren Gillig, who opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer, led South with 13 points.