LINN -- All season, the Southern Boone boys basketball team has thrived when limiting the quantity of shots opponents take.

That was on full display Wednesday night as the Eagles caused more than a dozen South Callaway turnovers and had several second-chance baskets to pull away from the Bulldogs for a 67-35 victory in a Class 3 District 9 quarterfinal at the Thurman L. Willett Field House.

Southern Boone’s Sam Stichnote led all scorers with 21 points, followed by teammate Tyson Smith with 12.

South Callaway was led by junior Caleb Hall with 10 points.

“We played really well on the defensive end and pressured the ball really well tonight,” Stichnote said. “That was something we’d really been working on in practice and so to see that come out on the floor was awesome.”

The Eagles’ victory sets up a semifinal matchup against Blair Oaks that will tipoff at 6 p.m. Friday. It’ll be the rubber match between two of Mid-Missouri’s standout programs.

Southern Boone won the first meeting between the teams by eight on Dec. 1, with the Falcons winning the rematch 51-43 on Jan. 22.

Eagles’ head coach Andy Jahnsen said neither team was at full strength when defeated by their Tri-County Conference rivals.

“It’ll be a battle,” Jahnsen said. ... “These last three or four years, it’s been back and forth nonstop.”

Jahnsen added that in the last four years, Blair Oaks and Southern Boone have faced nine times.

Southern Boone (23-2) limited Blair Oaks to four first-quarter points and took a 15-point lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Eagles stepped up their efforts at both ends of the floor to end any hope of a Bulldogs’ comeback.

Southern Boone steadily increased its lead throughout the game and eventually triggered the running clock with a little over a minute left in the game.

The Eagles will have one day of practice before heading back to Linn to put their season on the line again.

The matchup of top-10 Class 3 teams in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll may come down to rebounding, Stichnote pointed out. The Falcons have five players standing 6-foot-3 or taller. Southern Boone has one.

“At this point in the year, you’re not going to spend two hours in the gym pushing these kids,” Jahnsen said. “We’re at a point now where it’s really about day to day in terms of getting ready for the next game.”

Yet, Southern Boone will again bring its aggressive play on both ends of the floor to the district tournament with hopes of advancing to Saturday’s championship.

“You feel a little bit more comfortable ... we know them, they know us,” Stichnote added.

