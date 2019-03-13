The Christian Fellowship School baseball team held on for a 7-6 win at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis on Tuesday.

Christian Fellowship built a six-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off CAGSL’s comeback charge.

Josh Bradley, Josh Burris, Issac Schneider and Sam Baker each picked up RBIs during a four-run third inning for the Knights in the victory.

Connor Thoma started for Christian Fellowship and allowed two hits and three runs over three innings, striking out five.

Christian Fellowship totaled eight hits in the game. Joshua Freeman, Thoma and Luke Bradley each had multiple hits for the Knights.

Knights win girls soccer opener

The Christian Fellowship School girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 road win at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis in its first game of the season Tuesday.

Christian Fellowship took a 1-0 lead in the first half when CAGSL scored an own goal.

The Knights held CAGSL scoreless throughout the match and added another goal when senior Lauren McDonald made a penalty kick with only minutes left in the game.

Knights goalkeeper Grace Stotler made five saves.