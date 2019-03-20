The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team put up a good fight Tuesday night in a 11-5 loss on the road against the Sturgeon Bulldogs.

Although both teams managed eight hits and battled back and forth throughout the entire game, head coach Trever Huth said the score of the game does not show how close the game should have actually been.

“For not getting on the field very much this spring, I thought we did really well this game,” Huth said. “Pitching wasn't terrible, we just need to eliminate the lead of walks. Which is really the difference in this game. In every inning there was a lead off walk, they scored a couple runs. Hitting was slow this game but we had a couple guys come up with some big hits and I believe it will come around quickly.”

The Panthers definitely had their chances. After both teams failed to score in the first two innings, Prairie Home finally got on the board with one run in the top half of the third. Meanwhile, after Sturgeon rallied with three runs in its half of the inning, the Panthers came back two innings later with two in the fifth to tie the game at 5-all.

But like the previous four innings, Sturgeon came back and tallied three runs in its half of the fifth to go up 6-3. Then, in the sixth, Prairie Home cut the lead to one at 6-5 by pushing across two more runs only to have Sturgeon send five runs across in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.

Brooks picked up the win in relief for Sturgeon while Tallon Benne took the loss for Prairie Home, 0-1.

Sturgeon used a total of four pitchers in the game while Prairie Home had five different players take the mound. Blake Petsel and Mason Wells each pitched two innings while Benne and Clayton Pethan threw one inning each.

As for the hitting in the game for Sturgeon, Brooks, Wiser and Bailey each had two hits.

For Prairie Home, Mason Wells went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Clayton Pethan was 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI while Blaine Petsel added two singles and three RBIs and Ty Stidham and Alex Rhode each with one single.

In the JV game, Sturgeon defeated Prairie Home 3-1.

Ty Stidham took the loss on the mound for Prairie Home, who scored its only run in the top half of the second.

Alex Rhode had a single and one RBI while Tallon Benne and Blaine Petsel added one single each.



