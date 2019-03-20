The Blue Springs boys track and field team had a strong showing at the UCM Relays Monday.

The Wildcats had two competitors win events and two relays finish in first.

Kevin McClain took first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 6.78 seconds, and Elijah Simpson took second in the same event at 2:10.76. Gabe McClain won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:26.40, while Brock Wooderson took fifth (4:39.70).

The 4x400 (3:38.51) and distance (11:14.82) relay teams also finished first.

Other Wildcats to finish in the top five of their events were Matthew Higgins (fourth, 10:41) and Clayton Gurley (fifth, 1:42.50) in the 3,200-meter run; Conrad Rowley in the shot put (fourth, 45 feet, 1 inch); Nick Wood in the 60-meter dash (fifth, 7.32 seconds); and the 4x200-meter relay team (second, 1:38.62).

For Grain Valley, the 4x200 relay team won (1:37.80); Mason Rogers took fourth in the 60-yard dash (7.24 seconds); Jaiden Yarber was third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.80); the distance relay team took third (11:56.92), Kevin Gutierrez was second in the high jump (6-1); Cole Hays was fifth in the pole vault (12-03); Royce Fisher was third in the 1,600 (4:33); and Will Lanera was fifth in the long jump (19-06).

Jalen Jones had the best finish for Oak Grove as he took fifth in the high jump (5-11).

Girls

On the girls side, Blue Springs earned two first-place finishes while Grain Valley had one.

The Wildcats won the 4x200 (1:54.68) and the 4x400 (4:23). Koby Tyler was third in the shot put (36-02).

Grain Valley won the distance relay (14:12.07); Abby Castle was fourth in the pole vault (9-9); Morgan Scott was fourth in the 400 (1:06.54); the 4x200 relay was fifth (1:59.46); The 4x400 relay was third (4:27.59); Ella Casey was third in the 1,600 (5:39.40); Alaina Valverde was fourth in the 3,200 (13:21.20); and Molly Luchsinger was fourth in the shot put (35-7).

For Lee’s Summit North, Madelyn Robinson was fifth in the 1,600 (5:40.90); Savanna Anthony was fifth in the 60 (8.60); Tiffany Higher was second in the 400 (1:02.74); Katie Wehrwein was third in the 800 (2:35.96); Taylor Bailey was second in the high jump (4-11); and Annica Valmassei was fifth in the pole vault (9-3).

Jaycee Alexander was Oak Grove’s top finisher as she took fifth in the shot put (34-9).