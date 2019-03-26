The Blue Springs South baseball team was opportunistic in its Suburban Big Six opener Monday.

The sixth-ranked Jaguars took advantage of some walks and Park Hill miscues to hold on and claim a 10-7 home conference victory over the Trojans.

Brady Strickert led the way, pitching four innings for the win and going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs as the Jaguars improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.

“Tonight was the first taste of conference play for a lot of our guys and I felt like we did a nice job of taking advantage of some mistakes and executing our approach,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “That is what you have to do in our conference against the teams we see each night. Park Hill is a really good team, especially with the guy they had on the mound tonight (Will Stevens, a Wichita State University signee). We will continue to work on the things we need to do to improve and get back after it this weekend in St. Louis (Midwest Classic hosted by Francis Howell).”

South scored three runs in the first inning, capitalizing on three walks and two wild pitches. The Jaguars erupted for five runs in the fourth to take a commanding 8-1 advantage.

Park Hill scored six runs in the fifth to pull within 8-7 but the Jaguars added a pair of runs in the sixth to set the final margin.

Strickert allowed four hits and struck out four in his four innings. Jay Greco pitched the final three innings, walking none and striking out one to earn his first save.

Grant Geren, Johnny George, and Isaiah Frost each added RBIs and Geren, Jaylon Johnson, Ben Bryan and Tucker Woods each scored two runs.

On Saturday, the Jaguars swept Park Hill South 5-1 and 6-5 in a doubleheader on their new field turf.

Will Royster earned the win, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings for the win. Ben Bryan threw the final two innings, striking out two and walking two.

The Jaguars scored all the runs they needed in the first inning. Geren was hit by a pitch and Caleb Israelite walked and both scored on grounders by Cale Sackewitz and Strickert. Sackewitz later scored on a wild pitch.

Quinton Robertson had a triple and two runs scored while Sackewitz added a double.

The Jaguars rallied from a 4-1 deficit for the win in the second game. Sackewitz hit an RBI single to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead but the Panthers took advantage of two walks, a bunt single and a three-base error to score four runs in the top of the second.

Blue Springs South scored single runs in the second and third innings and took a 5-4 lead with two in the fourth.

After Park Hill South tied it with a home run in the fifth, Royster’s sacrifice fly scored Robertson with the winning run in the sixth.

Matt Trout pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief to pick up the win. He allowed 1 run on 4 hits while not issuing a walk.

Sackewitz was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI to lead the Jaguars.

“Proud of our guys today,” Baier said. “These were two totally different ball games and it was good for our young guys to experience it.”

INDIANS DROP FOUR: The Indians didn’t fare well in the Willard Lead-Off Tournament last weekend as they went 0-4.

Fort Osage lost to Willard 7-6 in its first game Saturday. The Indians were leading 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning until the Tigers hit a walk-off grand slam to win it.

Jacob Merithew earned a no decision as the starter as he went 4 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit and struck out nine. Jared Larson led the Indians offense with three hits, including a double. Ethan Gotch had a single and a triple, Trey Lockard had a single and a double and Michael Copeland had two hits. Von Young hit a solo home run.

In the second game, the Indians fell to Grove (Okla.) 5-0 and only had two hits. Tyler Lockard has a strong game as he allowed no earned runs on six hits in five innings.

On Friday, Fort Osage fell to Lebanon 4-3. The Indians scored all three runs in the first inning but were limited to just three hits for the rest of the game. Gotch had a double and a run to pace the offense.

The Indians fell in their second game that day, 10-3 to Springfield Kickapoo. Fort Osage allowed five runs in the first inning and were never able to recover. Gotch, Lockard and Merithew each had two hits to lead the Indians.