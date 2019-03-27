The first game for the Grain Valley girls soccer team in its new Suburban Conference home resulted in a victory.

Raena Childers scored a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Eagles to an 8-0 rout of visiting Raytown South in their Suburban Small Seven opener Tuesday.

The Eagles peppered the Raytown South goal with 28 shots, including 18 on goal, while limiting the Cardinals to no shots.

Paige Novak and Lexi Arreguin each added a pair of goals, Kailey Larson had a goal and two assists and Kierra Arndorfer and Kami Drollinger each contributed two assists to help the Eagles improve to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

LIBERTY NORTH 2, TRUMAN 0: The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season as they fell to 2-1 after a loss to the Eagles Tuesday in Suburban Large Seven Conference action.

“Tonight was a defensive effort, and we had to work hard and look to counter,” Truman coach Manny Tovar said.

On Monday, Truman captured a 5-1 win over Raytown in a non-conference game. Charley Burton notched a hat trick to lead the Patriots and Jaritza Reynaga added two goals.

“Monday, we played well and controlled the game from start to finish,” Tovar said.

PARK HILL SOUTH 6, FORT OSAGE 1: Suburban Large Seven power Park Hill South was too much to overcome and sent the Indians to their first loss of the season Tuesday.

“A tough night versus a good Park Hill South team, but we learn from our setbacks and grow for the rest of a long season,” Fort Osage coach Michael Brown said after his team fell to 4-1 overall.

Aliyah Ayala scored Fort Osage’s lone goal, giving her 17 for the season.

OAK GROVE 10, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 0: Morgan Borland scored four goals to help keep the Panthers undefeated in a mercy-rule win over the Tigers in Missouri River Valley Conference West action.

Jordan Hall added two goals; and Katie Jennings, Annika Holtorf, Alex Herring and Hannah Bloss each added one score for Oak Grove (4-0, 1-0).

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t convert on several strong scoring chances and fell to Blue Valley Northwest in the Mo-Kan Invitational Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

“We played well but still have struggles around the goal,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “In the first half we created many chances but did not convert.

“Kaylie Rock has a good opportunity after beating a couple defenders and getting into the box, but her shot went just wide of the far post. Carly Dwyer had a couple looks from outside the box but the Northwest goalkeeper was there for the saves. … In the second half we came out strong from the kickoff and nearly got a goal a couple minutes in. Hallie Martin hit a shot from 30 yards out that the goalkeeper was just able to tip over the crossbar.”

The Broncos, who dropped to 0-4 overall, will play its final tournament game at 9 a.m. Saturday against an opponent to be determined.