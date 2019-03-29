Lee’s Summit and Mother Nature made it a quick evening for Truman’s girls soccer team.

Lee’s Summit pelted the Patriots with three quick first-half goals, so when the threatening weather that pushed the starting time up one hour halted play early in the second half, the game was already over.

Truman headed home early from Lee’s Summit’s Bud Hertzog Stadium Thursday night with a 4-0 loss. And while Truman coach Manny Tovar wouldn’t blame the disrupted schedule for the lop-sided outcome, he admitted that the circumstances were unusual. Besides dealing with the adjusted game time, the Patriots are also dealing with the more relaxed routine of spring break.

“You know you’re used to playing an hour later,” Tovar said. “And girls with spring break they wake up later, they eat later … It’s always a challenge during spring break. It’s not an excuse, everyone goes through it.”

Truman’s biggest problem, besides the looming thunderstorms, was Lee’s Summit forward Linsi Mashburn. A sophomore, Mashburn recorded a hat trick in the first half and wasted no time starting it. She scored on a breakaway less than a minute into the game.

Mashburn found an open net when she caught Truman goalie Abigail Mortensen off her line 18 minutes in. She completed her hat trick with a long shot to the far post six minutes later.

“She’s quick, she’s fast, skillful,” Tovar said. “Hopefully next time we do a better job marking her.”

Attison Monsees completed the scoring for Lee’s Summit (4-1, 2-0 in the Suburban Mid Seven) with a hard shot four minutes into the second half as the thunder started to rumble louder. The half was only 10 minutes along when both teams and spectators were ordered to clear the field due to lightning. Both teams called it a night shortly after.

Truman, which was outshot 9-0 by the Tigers, dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Middle Seven. With a more normal routine, and the return of two injured starters, Tovar can see the Patriots getting back on track.

“It’s hard getting everyone back from spring break,” Tovar said. “And we’ve had some injuries, as well. We hopefully get players back for sure, and then defensively we stay more organized.”