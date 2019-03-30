The Grain Valley girls soccer team had four players with two goals or more as it coasted to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory against Winnetonka in Suburban Small Seven Conference action.

Kailey Larson led the Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Small Seven) with a hat trick; Sophie Broockerd, Kendra Sibert and Raena Childers had two goals each and Kierra Arndorfer added one. Childers added two assists and Andorfer, Broockerd, Tristynn Clark and Lexi Arreguin each had one.

Goalkeeper Raegan Beeding posted a shutout.

“It ended up being a bit of a long night with a lightning delay, but the girls did a good job staying loose,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “It was good to get another conference win after such a tough stretch of non-conference games to start the season.”

FORT OSAGE 4, RUSKIN 0: Sophomore forward Aliyah Ayala continued her scoring tear to start the season as she notched another hat trick in a win over the Eagles in Suburban Small Seven Conference action.

The game was cut short because of inclement weather.

Sophia Calderon scored the other goal for the Indians (5-1, 3-0).