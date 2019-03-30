TOLEDO, Ohio – The Kansas City Mavericks had no answer for Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle Friday night.

Nagle kept coach John-Scott Dickson’s team in its losing skid with a 4-1 Walleye victory Friday night at the Huntington Center. The Mavericks have lost seven in a row and all six games on the current eight-game road trip.

“Five on five, we played some very good hockey, had a lot of good looks at the goal,” Dickson said by phone following the game, “but their guy played a great game. That happens sometimes, but we have to find a way to get back to our winning ways.”

Nagle stopped 38 of 39 shots and kept the struggling Mavericks offense off the scoreboard until a Corey Durocher goal at 13:31 of the third period.

The loss drops the Mavericks to 32-30-3-2. They have 69 points and are clinging to the fourth and final playoff berth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division. Rapid City (28-32-5-4, 65 points) lost to Idaho 4-3 in a shootout but earned a point to pull within four points.

“We can’t worry about what other teams are doing, we have to take care of business ourselves and we haven’t done it on this road trip,” Dickson added. “The guys are playing hard, but we’re having trouble scoring and it seems like every mistake we make leads to a goal by our opponent.”

Toledo’s Shane Berschbach scored the first goal of the game at 17:47 of the first period.

The Mavericks had 12 shots on goal in the first period, but could not find the back of the net as they trailed 1-0 going into the second period.

The Walleye doubled their lead on a power-play goal by Dylan Sadowy at 1:44 of the second period.

Toledo padded its lead to 3-0 on a goal from Abbott Girduckis early in the third period.

The Mavericks finally broke through and scored on Nagle when Durocher tipped home a shot by Willie Raskob with 6:29 left in the game. David Dziurzynski also earned an assist on the goal.

Toledo clinched the win on Berschbach’s second goal of the night two minutes after Durocher’s goal.

Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 26 of 30 shots.