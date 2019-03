AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Fort Wayne Komets, Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Ind.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon — Liberty at Blue Springs (doubleheader)

Springfield Tournament

At Springfield Glendale High School

1:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Springfield Glendale

At Nixa High School

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Nixa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Mo-Kan Invitational

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Overland Park

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Olathe (Kan.) South

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Truman at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) South Invitational

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

2:05 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, Ind.

MONDAY, APRIL 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

4:30 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

4:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lexington

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Boonville at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, William Chrisman in William Chrisman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grain Valley Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational, Shiloh Springs Golf Club

1:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Liberty North at Shoal Creek Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Fulham, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: PGA WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Watford at Manchester United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: Switzerland, 10 a.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: North Carolina State vs. Iowa, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: Johns Hopkins at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Syracuse at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open women’s final, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Texas, noon, FS1 (43)

• College hockey: NCAA: Providence vs. Minnesota, noon, ESPN News (102)

• MLB: New York Mets at Washington, noon, MLB (272)

• NHL: Florida at Boston, noon, NHL (276)

• College baseball: Auburn at South Carolina, noon, SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at West Ham, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: South Carolina vs. Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College lacrosse: Duke at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Pro football: AAF: Orlando at Memphis, 1 p.m., TNT (51)

• Golf: PGA WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 2 p.m., BYUTV (289)

• MLS: Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: NCAA: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 3 p..m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College hockey: NCAA: Cornell vs. Northeastern, 3:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: Champions Tour Rapiscan Systems Classic, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Horse racing: Florida Derby, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: NCAA West Region final: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m., TBS (50)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA: Missouri State vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: NCAA Northeast Region final, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Pro indoor soccer: MASL: Comets at Florida, 6 p.m., KCMI 38 (5)

• MLB: Houston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL: Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Pro football: AAF: San Diego at Salt Lake, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College softball: Texas at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA South Region final: Virginia vs. Purdue, 7:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at América, 7:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: NCAA West Region final, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Boxing: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA Div. II championship: Northwest Missouri State vs. Point Loma, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM), KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLS: Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Purdue vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Napoli at Roma, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Cardiff City, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Hannover 96, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, 10:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA region final, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Wisconsin at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Rutgers at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Tennis: ATP Miami Open men’s final, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Baltimore at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at UNAM, 12:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College basketball: NCAA region final, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA region final, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p..m, FSKC (48)

• College softball: Michigan State at Indiana, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: South Carolina at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf; PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Toulousain at Racing 92, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Cross country: IAAF World Championship, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Dallas at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: NCAA Tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Michigan State at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Pro football: AAF: Atlanta at Birmingham, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NCAA region final, 3:30 p.m., KCTV5 (3)

• Golf: Champions Tour Rapiscan Systems Classic, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Volleyball: FIVB Snow World Tour semifinals, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL: Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: Tennessee at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLS: Orlando City FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: NCAA Tournament, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Kia Classic, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Penn State at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro football: AAF: Arizona at San Antonio, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• NBA: Charlotte at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLS: Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College bowling: MEAC Women’s Championship, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College bowling: SWAC Women’s Championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA region final, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA region final, 3:55 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• MLB: St. Louis at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Arsenal,. 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Curling: World Men’s Championship, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m, ESPN (13)

• College softball: Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA region final, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: CBI finals, 7;30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA region final, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)