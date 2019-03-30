The Blue Springs baseball team rallied from a 7-2 deficit and scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 8-7 walk-off win over Columbine (Colo.) Thursday at home.

Blake Stegner drew a bases-loaded walk to win the game for Blue Springs. Columbine scored two runs in the second inning, one in the fifth and four in the seventh. Blue Springs (2-7) scored one in the third and one in the fifth before its big seventh inning.

Mitchell Smith led the Wildcats offense by going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs. Taylor Warren added an RBI triple. Bryce Perdieu picked up the win as he tossed the final ⅔ innings and allowed a hit and a walk.

“I am proud of our kids not giving up,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “They have been fighting all season and we have been close. We made plays, and put the ball in play to put pressure on the defense. Mitchell Smith was huge today. This was a good game to get us going in the right direction moving forward.”

BELTON 9, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: Jordan Mabrie slugged a three-run homer but it wasn’t enough to get past Belton in the Suburban Middle Seven opener Thursday.

Seth Gossett hit an RBI single and Mabrie followed with his three-run blast in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 6-4 for the Bears, but the host Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.

Gossett finished 3-for-4 with a double and Mathew Miller was 3-for-4 with a run as Chrisman dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Fausto Montero suffered the loss.