The William Chrisman Bears completed the season sweep of Suburban Middle Seven foe North Kansas City following an overtime win Tuesday.

Chrisman goalkeepers Amanada Watson and Karina Vela combined for the shutout to help Chrisman improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Tierra Lopez scored the team’s lone goal in the extra session. Chrisman outshot the Hornets 14-3.

LIBERTY 2, GRAIN VALLEY 0: The Eagles offense couldn’t get it going on offense as they fell to the Blue Jays in a non-conference contest to fall to 4-4 overall.

Missouri commit Madilyn Hamline scored both of Liberty’s goals. Grain Valley goalkeeper Raegan Bedding notched 14 saves.

“Good effort against a very strong Liberty team,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “We are excited with our progress and believe out tough schedule will pay dividends down the road.”

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 4, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said his team played some of the best soccer his team has played this season, but it still fell in a Suburban Big Six Conference matchup Tuesday.

Five minutes into the match, Joanie Westcoat got to a loose ball in the box and drove her shot into the net to give North a 1-0 lead. West then scored four consecutive goals to drop the Broncos to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

“As the half went along West started to get into their game more and put pressure on our defense,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “For the last several minutes of the first half they found space in the midfield to play through and got players on the flank up and into the attack.”