The Grain Valley boys and girls track and field teams fared well as both had multiple athletes finish in the top three of their events Monday at the Platte County Invitational.

For the boys, the 4x100-meter relay team took first (44.93 seconds); the 4x110 shuttle relay team was second (1:13.83); the 4x200 team won (1:34.76); the 800-meter sprint relay team won (1:39.46); the 4x1.600 relay team was second (19:59.72); the 4x400 relay team was second (3:55.83); the sprint medley relay team was second (3:55.91); The 4x800 team was second (9:39.71); the distance medley relay team was first (11:52.12); Jaiden Yarber won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches); Will Lanear took third in the long jump (18-00); and Cole Hays was second in the pole vault (11-06).

For the girls, the 4x100 shuttle relay team was third (1:17.10); the 4x200 team was second (1:51.76); the 800 meter sprint medley team was second (1:59.29); the 4x1,600 team won (24:04.70); the sprint medley relay team won (4:35.37); the 4x800 eam won (11:14.92); the distance medley relay team won (13:59.13); Isabella Long took second in the high jump (5-00); Morgan Scott was first (15-03) and Avery Huffman was third (15-00) in the long jump; Gracelyn LaForge was third in the triple jump (32-02); Abby Castle was second in the pole vault (9-00); and Karlie Romines was third in the javelin (112-04).

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH RELAYS: The Truman girls track and field team took 11th and the boys were 12th at the Shawnee Mission South Relays Saturday.

The Patriots girls notched 24 points and the boys had 16. Gardner-Edgerton (Kan.) won the boys (155.50) and girls (138) meets.

The Truman girls 4x100 meter relay team took seventh (54.35 seconds), Stacey Briggs was fifth in the 1,600-meter run (5:44.48), Kennedy Rucker was ninth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.90 seconds) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.75), Laila Tatum was fourth in the high jump (4-08), Sarina Ulberg was sixth in the triple jump (32-10) and Lamourieaa Shaw was fifth in the shot pit (34-10.75).

For the boys, Aaron Porter led the way by winning the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 5 inches. Brad Browning took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.14 seconds), Christopher Rhodes was fourth in the triple jump (42 feet, 2 inches) and Myles Chavis was ninth in the triple jump (40-01).