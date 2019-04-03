The Grain Valley boys and girls track and field teams had multiple competitors finish in the top three during the Pleasant Hill Invitational Tuesday.

On the boys side, Tyler Luke took first (10.96 seconds). Mason Rogers was second (11.11) and Nate Booker (11.48) was third in the 100-meter dash; Luke was first (22.84) and Logan Pratt was second (23.34) in the 200; Kevin Gutierrez won the 800-meter run (2:09.10); Nic Dean too third in the 1,600-meter run (5:13.80); Marshall Dobson took third in the 3,200 (11:42.10); Jaiden Yarber was first (15.60) and Will Lanear was third in the 110-meter hurdles(16.60); Yarber took first (41.57) and Lanear was second (44.95) in the 300 hurdles; the 4x100-meter relay team took first (43.44); the 4x200 team took second (1:39.37); the 4x400 team won (3:35.34); the 4x800 team was third (9:32.90); Cole Hays was first (12-00) and Jonathan Tipton was second (11-00) in the pole vault; and Ethan Barnett was third in the javelin (111-09).

For the Van Horn boys, Shaun Ross was third in the 200 (22.84); the 4x100 team was second (44.53); the 4x200 team was first (1:38.18); the 4x400 team was second (3:43.36); Isaac Fue-King was second in the high jump (5-08); Ross was third in the long jump (21-00); and Danny Rainey was second in the triple jump (39-08).

Girls

For Grain Valley, Aubrey Davies took second in the 400 (1:09.04); Alaina Valverde took first in the 3,200 (13:12.30); Jayonna Perry was first in the 100 hurdles (15.74); Morgan Scott was second in the 300 hurdles (49.26); the 4x100 team was third (57.30); the 4x200 team was third (1:57.65); the 4x400 team was second (4:27.79); the 4x800 team was second (12:18.90); Scott was second in the long jump (16-07); Ashlynn Pruett was third in the triple jump (29-04); Abby Castle was second in the pole vault (9-00); and Molly Luchsinger was second in the shot put (34-06).

For Van Horn, Erika Parrish was the team’s best finisher as she took third in the 400 (1:09.24).