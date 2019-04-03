The Truman baseball team compiled seven hits but couldn’t push a run across as it fell 1-0 to Staley in Suburban Large Seven Conference action.

Kyler Barnett pitched well in the loss. He tossed six innings and allowed just one run on two hits, walked four and struck out five.

Bradley Menzies and Alex Khan led Truman (4-5) with two hits each.

“What a great game today played by our varsity team,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “Kyler Barnett went the distance and pitched the best game I have seen him throw in his high school career. He mixed up his pitches, tempo, and even arm angle to keep the Staley hitters off-balance. He really showed his strength as a pitcher by thinking his way through each hitter and situation. The defense played solid behind him without any errors. We really only a few mistakes on the day which include a missed bunt and two baserunning mistakes, which we will learn from.

“I am not a big fan of moral victories but I think we showed each other what we are capable of when we throw strikes and play solid defense.”