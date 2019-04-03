The Truman boys golf team took second in a three-team match Tuesday at Drumm Farm Golf Club.

Raytown South took first when it shot a 121. Truman shot a 213 and Center didn’t have a team score since it only had three varsity players.

Center’s Cooper Hawkins took medalist honors after firing a 47.

For Truman Ethan Braadshaw led the way with a 49, Karl Mendoza shot a 52, Aidan Williams shot a 53, Braden Mills had a 59, Ben Day shot a 64 and Marshal Wiley shot a 70.

“Our boys were pretty tired from the tournament yesterday,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Nonetheless, this one stung a bit, especially when each one of them were trying to figure out where they could have made up one stroke in their game. Golf is a grind and is such a mental game. We just have to stay focused and play better next time out.”