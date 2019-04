Logan Phillips tossed a gem and led the Fort Osage baseball team to a 3-2 win over Suburban Middle Seven foe Oak Park Tuesday.

Phillips tossed four one-hit innings and struck out nine strikeouts to pick up the win. Steven Orwick got the save after pitching three innings and allowing two runs on two hits.

Jared Larson led the Indians offense with two hits and an RBI. Trey Lockard added a double for Fort Osage (3-5, 2-0 Middle Seven).