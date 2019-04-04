The Lee’s Summit North boys tennis team had little trouble dispatching St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, as it earned a 9-0 victory Wednesday.

In singles play, No. 1 Joe Hammerly won 8-4, No. 2 Nick Mathis won 8-3, No. 3 Matthew DeBacker won 8-2, No. 4 Logan Leslie won 8-0, No. 5 Lukas Parrish won 8-0 and No. 6 Michael Welch won 8-0.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Mathis and Leslie won 8-1, the No. 2 duo of Welch and Parrish won 8-2 and the No. 3 tandem of AJ Maupin and Amir Ellakani won 8-5.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 9, LEE’S SUMMIT 0: After falling to Park Hill South 5-4 on Monday, the Jaguars bounced back in a big way to defeat Lee’s Summit in a non-conference match Tuesday.

In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Sean Nguyen and Justin Cooper won 8-3, the No. 2 team of Kye Reid and Sammy Klosener won 8-2 and the No. 3 team of Will Sheridan and Jason Epps won 8-4.

In singles play, Nugyen won 10-3, Cooper won 10-6, Klosener won 10-0, Sheridan won 10-0, Epps won 10-1 and Reid won 10-4.