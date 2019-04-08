The New Franklin boys and girls track teams had little trouble with the rain and cold Thursday during the annual MSD Relays in Fulton.

While competing against a field of 12 boy’s teams and 11 girl’s teams, the Bulldogs finished with a total of five first place finishes on the day.

“The most difficult opponent we faced at the MSD Invitational was Mother Nature,” said New Franklin coach Adam Quest. “There was a steady rain throughout most of the meet. Before the meet, I really challenged all of my athletes to push through the elements and use their perseverance as an advantage. In the end, I was very pleased with how well everyone was able to focus on their events and ignore the poor conditions. Somewhat unexpectedly, our girls were able to bring home the first team trophy that the program has won in quite some time. Overall, our girls finished third as a team. Senior Davi Smith had an absolutely outstanding meet. She came home with four medals total, three of which were gold. She won both the high jump and long jump and then she, along with Abby Maupin, Mallori Burnett and Shelby Breshears, continued the New Franklin tradition of winning the 800 meter sprint medley relay.”

In garnering two individual first place finishes, Smith out-performed the field in the high jump with a jump of 4’-10” and then came back and won the long jump with a leap of 14’-11”. Then, in the 800 meter sprint medley relay, Smith competed along with Breshears, Maupin and Burnett to place first in a time of 2:09.73.

Maupin also brought home four medals on the day by placing first in the triple jump at 31’-2” and second in the long jump at 14’-2”. Maupin also ran a leg on the 800 meter sprint medley relay and then competed in the 4 x 100-meter relay team along with Smith, Breshears and Angel Creason, which finished third in 59.75 seconds.

For the New Franklin boys, the 1600-meter sprint medley relay team of David Brucks, Daniel Clay, Douglass Creason and Tyler Perkins finished first in a time of 4:13.80. The same team also took third in the 4 x 400-meter relay in a time of 4:08.40. Meanwhile, in the 800-meter run, Perkins placed second in a time of 2:24.01.

Quest said the boys ran a 1600 meter version of the 1600 sprint medley relay, with the last leg of 800 meters. “Tyler was able to chase down two other boys and edge out Hermann at the line for the win,” Quest said. “All in all, it was a very exciting race.”

Herman won both the boys and girls titles with 171 and 195 points, respectively. New Franklin girls finished third overall with 60 points while New Franklin boys placed sixth with 31 points.

LA PLATA RELAYS

New Franklin junior Tyler Perkins garnered the Bulldogs only first place finish in the La Plata Relays Tuesday while bringing home the gold in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.21.

In the final team standings, the South Shelby boys and girls captured first in the team standings with 150 and 98 points, respectively. New Franklin girls finished fifth overall with 57 points while New Franklin boys placed sixth with 44 points.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said after a week and a half with no meets, it was nice to get everyone back out on the track and competing.

“Overall, I was very happy with how well everyone competed,” Quest said. “All in all, it was one of the stronger meets we have had. Some of the biggest surprises of the day came with our boys team. With a flair for the dramatic, Tyler Perkins chased down two competitors in the final 100 meters and edged one of them out for his second straight victory in the 800. Tyler’s kick is magnificent and it’s probably not the last time this season that he is going to come from behind and surprise a few people at the line.”

Perkins also ran a leg in both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400-meter relay teams, which finished third in times of 50.10 seconds and 4:00.32, respectively. Competing in the 4 x 100 along with Perkins were Douglass Creason, Tre Cowans and David Brucks. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 400, Perkins joined Creason, Brucks and Daniel Clay.

As for the New Franklin girls, Abby Maupin finished second in the triple jump at 30’-1/4” and third in the long jump at 14.5 1/2”. Shelby Breshears placed second in the high jump at 4’-8” while David Smith took third in the high jump at 4’-6”.

Maupin, Smith and Breshears also teamed up with Mallori Burnett to finish second in the 4 x 100 meter relay in 57 seconds.

Quest said the New Franklin girls medals were dominated by the jumping events.

“Freshman Abby Maupin came home with three medals overall, with a second place finish in the triple jump, third in the long jump,” Quest said. “She was also a strong opening leg in the 4 x 100 relay, which, along with Mallori Burnett, Davi Smith, and Shelby Breshears, finished in second place.”



