Randolph County prep golfers finished having a one-two punch in the overall standings Tuesday of the Moberly Spartans Invitational held here at Heritage Hills Golf Course in both individual and team play.

Fifteen high schools participated in the 18-hole tournament and were placed in two divisions based upon student enrollment size, and Westran of Huntsville rose to the occasion defeating all onlookers with a team score of 318 and won the A Division. Meanwhile Moberly was in a three-way tie with Hannibal and Kirksville as they shared an identical 335 team scorer, but the Spartans were awarded second place based upon the tiebreaker of having its fifth golfer, Camden Stuart, turning in a lower score than that of the other two respective golfers.

As well as those team scores were, those results served a back seat role to the outstanding play that Westran High School junior Trey Burton exhibited on the links.

Burton carded a 34 on each set of nine holes to finish with a remarkable 2-under-par 68,. The mark comes on the heels of his 69 score achieved Monday while playing in a tournament at the Sedalia Country Club, a location that has been often used in recent years for the MSHSAA state golf championships.

“Everything was working for me today. There wasn't any weak points to my game, and I'm pretty excited about it as I did not put myself into any hard situations,” said Burton. “My driver was working very well the past two days. That's a club that I normally don't do so well with,” Burton said. “I was hitting the ball off the tee close to 290 yards I'd say. The greens were firm and pretty fast today, and at first it was a little difficult to get use to it because the conditions have been so wet the past couple of weeks, but I adjusted to it pretty well.”

Moberly senior Bryson Yowell and Hannibal's Hunter Parker also played well on this sunny, 72-degree weather day as they both shot a 74. But Yowell earned second place based upon the tiebreaker that was used.

“Me hitting the ball so well off the tee was a big success as I hit a lot of fairways, and I had a lot of light putts today. All-around I'd have to say I played well,” said Yowell. “After playing a lot in wet conditions, I am pleased that the course was pretty dried out. It allowed for a lot of pinch lies that you could spin the ball on.”

Yowell said he made some improvement navigating the 13th hole, a par-5 510-yard distance from the tee.

“I was able to make it over in two, so then it became an easy up-and-down for me to get a birdie. I thought a lot of the holes were pretty simple today. As long I could keep the ball near the middle of the fairway, let the ball roll near the green I could pretty much make it in no more than a 2-putt,” Yowell added.

Other individual scores coming for Westran had Ethan Goff finishing fifth and receiving a medal with his 81, Caleb Nagel shot an 84, Michael Haynie had an 85 and Gage Bealmer a 92.

The top seven golfers in A Division medaled.

For the Spartans, Brent Hall's 77 was third best, both Devon Shannon and Nick Long turned in a 92, and Camden Stuart finished with a 95.

Following fourth place Kirksville in the team standings was Boonville with a 344, Mexico had a 394 and Fulton 419.

Team champion in the B Division was Paris High School with a 361 as the Coyotes were 33 strokes better than second place Brookfield. Salisbury had 399, Harrisburg scored a 405, Scotland County had 407, Milan 422, Slater 498 and Glasgow turned in a 573.

Top golfer in the B Division was Adam Forrest of Paris with an 80. Forrest's score was also shared by fellow teammate Chris Ebbesmeyer but Forrest won the tiebreaker.

Konnor Heitmeyer of Paris also medaled with his fifth place scorer of 87. Aiden Mitchell and Laken Edwards had scores of 114 and 123 for the Coyotes team.

Garett Green paced the Salisbury Panthers team with his third place score of 84. Elliott Hayward and Caleb Strodtman each shot a 102, and Jayden Green had 111.

Moberly varsity golfers are competing Wednesday at the Camdenton Invitational played at Old Kinderhook Golf Course, and Westran jayvee golfers are competing at the Marceline Tournament.