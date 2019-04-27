After vaulting into the national conversation with a string of consistent play in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri’s momentum came to a halt last weekend on the road at the hands of No. 6 Georgia.

A midweek victory over Missouri State reignited some of that rhythm, but with SEC foe South Carolina coming to Taylor Stadium for a three-game set, the Tigers wanted to further stake their claim to an NCAA Regional berth and conference bragging rights.

Missouri opened the series with a 5-2 win over the Gamecocks Friday night after taking the lead for good in the sixth inning.

“There’s no downplaying the significance of this series if you look at what we need to do and what we’re trying to accomplish — this is a big series,” Missouri designated hitter Peter Zimmermann said. “Winning Friday night is the first step ... we have to take care of business tomorrow and then go from there.”

Tigers starting pitcher Jacob Cantleberry got the win on the mound in six innings of work by allowing seven hits and two earned runs, but striking out six.

Cantleberry faced a runner in scoring position in each inning he pitched and got out of most jams with South Carolina scoring both of its runs in the third.

In relief, Ian Bedell got his fourth save of the season by not allowing a hit in three innings.

Missouri center fielder Kameron Misner led the way for his team at the plate with three hits in five at-bats.

Tony Ortiz, Chris Cornelius and Chad McDaniel also had multi-hit games.

Zimmermann also had an eventful day not only from the batter’s box, where he had a hit and drove in three runs, but also on the base paths.

He drew a balk in the second inning off Gamecock’s starter Reid Morgan while trying to steal a base. Zimmermann also successfully stole third twice against South Carolina.

Zimmermann’s lone hit of the game came in the seventh inning with the Tigers up one run.

One of the first few pitches of the at-bat bounced off the dirt in foul territory and hit Zimmermann in the groin.

“Honestly, my thought is it can’t get any worse, may as well go do good,” Zimmermann said. “It honestly took my mind off it for a minute, like I kind of got away from thinking like ‘oh, I’m in a big situation.’ It really can’t get worse.”

After gritting through some pain and taking a few more pitches, Zimmermann finally saw a ball he liked and lined it into the outfield for a two-out single.

“Pretty much from here on out, if I ever get to two strikes, something like that, I probably should walk down to third base and have coach (Lance) Rhodes kick me.”

Zimmermann added that situations like that of facing adversity is why Missouri has found another gear after struggling throughout the first few weeks of the season.

The Tigers (28-15-1 overall, 8-10-1 SEC) know their series-opening victory over the Gamecocks wasn’t their peak performance, but they found ways to come out on top. Wins like that can start to pile up and could make a difference when the regular season ends.

Missouri threw South Carolina off its rhythm in the farther-west SEC Columbia as the Gamecocks totaled two balks, two errors and used four pitchers in the seventh inning.

“You really don’t care how you get them, you just want to get them,” Missouri head coach Steve Bieser said about winning on Friday’s in conference play. “I thought that we were able to answer whenever they scored the two runs and they earned everything they got.”

The latest Baseball America NCAA Regional projection has the Tigers as a No. 3 seed in the San Bernardino, Calif. Regional with UC Santa Barbara (the 14th-ranked national seed), Arizona State and Virginia Commonwealth.

“They don’t really want to hear ‘well, you guys need to win X amount of games to get to the tournament. You guys need to do this or that.’ They really want to focus on one game at a time and I’m going to keep allowing them to do that and not look too far ahead,” Bieser said about his team’s mentality.

Missouri and South Carolina meet again for an unusual Saturday night game at Taylor Stadium for the second game of the series. The game has a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.

